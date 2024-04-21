MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma added 125 runs in the first six overs – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket – to continue their dream association at the top.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 19:53 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma added 125 runs in the first six overs against Delhi Capitals – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma added 125 runs in the first six overs against Delhi Capitals – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma added 125 runs in the first six overs against Delhi Capitals – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Travis Head for a reasonably lower amount at the Indian Premier League auction last December, while the management wore a wide smile, so did its young opener Abhishek Sharma.

“I was looking forward to bat with him throughout the season and even earlier also,” Abhishek said after a day that was marked by the duo’s record heroics in the Powerplay to set up Sunrisers’ comfortable win against Delhi Capitals. “Even the Punjab boys, they all know that I used to admire Travis Head in all three formats, and luckily, we got him on our side, so that’s good.”

The duo added 125 runs in the first six overs – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket – to continue their dream association at the top. Abhishek admitted he keeps discussing various aspects of the game with Head. After all, the duo has more in common besides being left-handed opening batting all-rounders.

READ | IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner

After emerging as an Under-19 star, Head had to struggle a lot before establishing himself at the international level. Similarly, Abhishek has been plying his trade in domestic cricket for a long time.

In an IPL season, when Abhishek is ringing a bell in every possible way to knock on the selectors’ door with 257 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 215.96. Abhishek stressed Head has helped him to remain focused on the task at hand.

“I spoke to Travis about all these things. I share a lot of things with him, so I think I am very much clear with my mindset and my goal,” he said when asked about whether he expects to be called up to India’s squad.

“My goal is whatever I’m gonna get to play, I’m gonna concentrate on that and just gonna focus on it.”

Related Topics

Travis Head /

Abhishek Sharma /

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 42/0 (4); Sam Curran, Prabhsimran open innings vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Royals Challengers Bengaluru by one run
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues with umpire over controversial wicket — What ICC No Ball Laws state
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 42/0 (4); Sam Curran, Prabhsimran open innings vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment