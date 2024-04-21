IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Travis Head for a reasonably lower amount at the Indian Premier League auction last December, while the management wore a wide smile, so did its young opener Abhishek Sharma.

“I was looking forward to bat with him throughout the season and even earlier also,” Abhishek said after a day that was marked by the duo’s record heroics in the Powerplay to set up Sunrisers’ comfortable win against Delhi Capitals. “Even the Punjab boys, they all know that I used to admire Travis Head in all three formats, and luckily, we got him on our side, so that’s good.”

The duo added 125 runs in the first six overs – the highest-ever Powerplay tally in T20 cricket – to continue their dream association at the top. Abhishek admitted he keeps discussing various aspects of the game with Head. After all, the duo has more in common besides being left-handed opening batting all-rounders.

After emerging as an Under-19 star, Head had to struggle a lot before establishing himself at the international level. Similarly, Abhishek has been plying his trade in domestic cricket for a long time.

In an IPL season, when Abhishek is ringing a bell in every possible way to knock on the selectors’ door with 257 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 215.96. Abhishek stressed Head has helped him to remain focused on the task at hand.

“I spoke to Travis about all these things. I share a lot of things with him, so I think I am very much clear with my mindset and my goal,” he said when asked about whether he expects to be called up to India’s squad.

“My goal is whatever I’m gonna get to play, I’m gonna concentrate on that and just gonna focus on it.”