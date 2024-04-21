MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den

Hardik Pandya’s men will hope that their performance on Monday will be in stark contrast to the reverse fixture at the Wankhede earlier this month, where the Royals had won by six wickets.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 19:54 IST , Jaipur - 2 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Samson’s RR tops the standings with 12 points while MI, with six points, has hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season.
Samson’s RR tops the standings with 12 points while MI, with six points, has hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/R. V. Moorthy/Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
infoIcon

Samson’s RR tops the standings with 12 points while MI, with six points, has hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/R. V. Moorthy/Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

After serving up two edge-of-the-seat thrillers in their previous games, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday with contrasting aspirations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RR currently sits atop the standings, failing to win only one out of its seven matches. The fightback from a precarious position against Kolkata Knight Riders, owing to Jos Buttler’s brilliance, will have further boosted the team’s morale. A win at home against the five-time winner could see the team solidify its position in the top two.

MI, conversely, finds itself embroiled in the mid-table scuffle, trying to string together a few positive results to aid its playoff chances. After a disastrous start to the campaign, losing three successive games amid lingering fan displeasure, the team has accumulated six points in the next four – the only loss coming against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya’s men will hope that their performance on Monday will be in stark contrast to the reverse fixture at the Wankhede earlier this month, where they could only muster 125 in the first innings after Trent Boult’s PowerPlay wreckage.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dwindling returns are the only major concern for RR, but the middle order, led by Riyan Parag, has stepped up when required, ensuring the team’s long tail isn’t exposed.

On the bowling front, R. Ashwin has had limited success this edition, just a solitary wicket while being quite expensive - an economy rate of 9.09. His partner-in-crime, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been the main threat, picking 12 wickets, and finding himself in contention for the Purple Cap.

The nail-biting win over Punjab Kings in its previous encounter exposed a few chinks in the MI bowling armour – the opposition making a match out of it despite being reduced to 77 for six within the tenth over.

Except for the enigma named Jasprit Bumrah, the current Purple Cap holder, the bowling attack has failed to perform consistently and the team might ring in a few changes when it takes on the table-topper.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have provided MI with the perfect platform up top in the tournament, but the team will need extended support from the middle order to exact revenge on the Royals at its den.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Rajasthan Royals /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 45/0 (5); Sam Curran, Prabhsimran open innings vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024: ‘After impact player rule, make it five overseas cricketers per team,’ says David Warner
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Royals Challengers Bengaluru by one run
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues with umpire over controversial wicket — What ICC No Ball Laws state
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 45/0 (5); Sam Curran, Prabhsimran open innings vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. IPL 2024: I was looking forward to bat with Travis Head throughout the season, says Abhishek Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL News: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment