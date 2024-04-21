RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den

After serving up two edge-of-the-seat thrillers in their previous games, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday with contrasting aspirations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RR currently sits atop the standings, failing to win only one out of its seven matches. The fightback from a precarious position against Kolkata Knight Riders, owing to Jos Buttler’s brilliance, will have further boosted the team’s morale. A win at home against the five-time winner could see the team solidify its position in the top two.

MI, conversely, finds itself embroiled in the mid-table scuffle, trying to string together a few positive results to aid its playoff chances. After a disastrous start to the campaign, losing three successive games amid lingering fan displeasure, the team has accumulated six points in the next four – the only loss coming against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya’s men will hope that their performance on Monday will be in stark contrast to the reverse fixture at the Wankhede earlier this month, where they could only muster 125 in the first innings after Trent Boult’s PowerPlay wreckage.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dwindling returns are the only major concern for RR, but the middle order, led by Riyan Parag, has stepped up when required, ensuring the team’s long tail isn’t exposed.

On the bowling front, R. Ashwin has had limited success this edition, just a solitary wicket while being quite expensive - an economy rate of 9.09. His partner-in-crime, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been the main threat, picking 12 wickets, and finding himself in contention for the Purple Cap.

The nail-biting win over Punjab Kings in its previous encounter exposed a few chinks in the MI bowling armour – the opposition making a match out of it despite being reduced to 77 for six within the tenth over.

Except for the enigma named Jasprit Bumrah, the current Purple Cap holder, the bowling attack has failed to perform consistently and the team might ring in a few changes when it takes on the table-topper.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have provided MI with the perfect platform up top in the tournament, but the team will need extended support from the middle order to exact revenge on the Royals at its den.