MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges

The leg-spinner was suspended as Nepal’s captain and taken into custody after police issued an arrest warrant for him over the assault in 2022, and was later released on bail.

Published : May 15, 2024 18:22 IST , KATHMANDU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal.
FILE PHOTO: Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal. | Photo Credit: AP

An appeal court in Nepal on Wednesday cleared the country’s highest-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who was convicted by a lower court of raping an 18-year-old woman.

His lawyers welcomed the decision.

Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal and the only player from the Himalayan country to take part in prominent Twenty20 leagues in India, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies.

The leg-spinner was suspended as Nepal’s captain and taken into custody after police issued an arrest warrant for him over the assault in 2022, and was later released on bail.

Kathmandu district court sentenced him to eight years in jail in January and said he should also pay about $3,770 as a fine and compensation to the victim.

Lamichhane’s lawyers said the High Court, Patan, concluding the hearing on his appeal set him free.

“He had to be cleared and the high court has set him free. He was not guilty,” Sabita Bhadari Baral, a lawyer for the player told Reuters after the court verdict, details of which are yet to be released.

A jubilant Lamichhane appeared at the court premises after the verdict. His supporters blew traditional musical pipes and beat drums to celebrate.

Related Topics

Sandeep Lamichhane /

Nepal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges
    Reuters
  4. Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen to play in new Casablanca Chess Variant
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IRE vs PAK Highlights, 3rd T20I: Rizwan, Babar fifties hand Pakistan facile six-wicket win over Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan hires CSK’s David Reid as mental and skill conditioning coach
    PTI
  5. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Najmul Hossain to lead; Injured Taskin Ahmed named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs PBKS: What Rajasthan Royals needs to finish in top-two spot in IPL 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sandeep Lamichhane cleared of rape charges
    Reuters
  4. Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen to play in new Casablanca Chess Variant
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals takes on Punjab Kings in Guwahati; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment