Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics 2024

Ace Indian para shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun and Suhas have sealed their berths for the upcoming Paralympics in Paris.

This is the first time Kadam will be taking part in the Paralympics, and he will be playing in the men’s SL 4 category. SL4 is for players with movement affected at a low level on one side of the body, in both legs, or the minor absence of one limb.

Apart from him, Tarun and Suhas have also qualified from the same category.

Mandeep Kaur in SL3 women’s (for players with movement moderately affected on one side of the body, both legs, or the absence of limbs), Nithya and Sivarajan in mixed doubles SL6 category also made the cut.

The Paris Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Kadam has been performing well for the past few years and is constantly winning medals.

He won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games to seal his Paris spot. Both Tarun and Suhas have also been putting in great performances and dominating the circuit.

“This is a dream come true for me, I have worked really hard to qualify for the Paralympics,” Kadam said in a release.

“But this is not the end of the dream, winning a medal and making India proud is how I would like this dream to end.”

The shuttler is currently in Bahrain to compete in the Bahrain Para Badminton international tournament.