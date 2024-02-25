R. Ashwin overtook Anil Kumble for the most wickets taken in Tests in India during the third day of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs England 4th Test Day 3

Ashwin picked the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to take his tally to 351. Kumble had amassed 350 wickets in 63 matches in India at an average of 24.88. Ashwin has 351 wickets to his name in 59 Tests at home at an average of 21.40.

Ashwin pips the leg-spinner in terms of five-wicket hauls too. While Ashwin has 26 fifers, Kumble has 25. Kumble, however, enjoys seven ten-wicket hauls in a match to Ashwin’s six.

Earlier in the Test, Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against England in Tests.

Most wickets in India in Tests