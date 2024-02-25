MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia wins rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs

Australia dominated the series, winning the opener by six wickets in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a 72-run victory in game two in Auckland on Friday.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 09:51 IST , Auckland - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs in the rain-shortened third Twenty20 in Auckland on Sunday to complete a clean sweep of the series.

Responding to Australia’s 118-4 from 10.4 overs, New Zealand scored 98-3, falling short of a target adjusted to 126 off 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The required run rate grew quickly after the home side lost two quick wickets before Glenn Phillips posted their top score for the second straight game, finishing on 40 not out off 24 balls.

Australian pace bowler Spencer Johnson impressed in his first appearance of the series taking 1-10 off his two overs.

Three rain stoppages curtailed Australia’s innings after they were asked to bat first at Eden Park.

Opener Travis Head top scored with 33 off 30 balls but the most punishing batting was Matthew Short’s 27 off 11 balls and Glenn Maxwell’s 20 off nine.

Australia dominated the series, winning the opener by six wickets in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a 72-run victory in game two in Auckland on Friday.

New Zealand weren’t helped by injuries which ruled out key batsmen Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway at different stages of the series while veteran Kane Williamson was absent because of the birth of his child.

Both sides were using the series to prepare for the T20 World Cup which takes place in the United States and West Indies in June.

The first Test of a two-match series between the teams starts in Wellington on Thursday.

Related Topics

Travis Head /

Australia /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia wins rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Jani strikes twice to restrict TN; Karnataka eyes big partnership vs VID
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 226/7, trails by 127 runs; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United can still finish fourth, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Romero scores twice as bottom side Almeria holds Atletico to a draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia wins rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Jani strikes twice to restrict TN; Karnataka eyes big partnership vs VID
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 226/7, trails by 127 runs; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga gets two-match ban for abusing umpire
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG Test series: Bazball is not about being arrogant but bringing the best out of team says Joe Root
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia wins rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Jani strikes twice to restrict TN; Karnataka eyes big partnership vs VID
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 226/7, trails by 127 runs; Jurel, Kuldeep at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United can still finish fourth, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Romero scores twice as bottom side Almeria holds Atletico to a draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment