MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away

He played a big role in starting the learning process for Kerala cricket which was often left battered with heavy losses.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 22:54 IST , Kochi - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Former Kerala cricket captain P. Ravi Achan.
Former Kerala cricket captain P. Ravi Achan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Former Kerala cricket captain P. Ravi Achan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P. Ravi Achan, former Kerala cricket captain and the first allrounder from the State to achieve a double (1000 runs and 100 wickets) in the Ranji Trophy, passed away at Tripunithura on Monday night. He was 96.

Born on March 12 1928, Ravi had an unusually long career. His most active period was from 1952 to 1970, playing Ranji Trophy till he was 41. His career-high score of 70 came in his last game, against Madras in Tirunelveli in 1969.

Ravi played at a time when Ranji teams in Kerala did not even have a preparatory camp, travelled in unreserved compartments, and for nearly five years when the National Championship was played in a knockout format.

He played a big role in starting the learning process for Kerala cricket which was often left battered with heavy losses frequently.

ALSO READ | Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead

He read about what Australian legend Don Bradman had to say about batting, from magazines, and tried to follow that. Having played against many Indian greats, including B. S. Chandrasekhar, E. A. S. Prasanna, S. Venkataraghavan and M. L. Jaisimha, he picked up quality cricket.

He was a fine bowler, too, and had a mix of everything, mainly leg-spin and medium pace. His best figures (6-34) came in 1960 when Kerala thrashed Andhra at Guntur.

He was also a big hit at Tripunithura’s Pooja tournament, one of the world’s oldest limited-overs tournaments, and lit up the Palace Oval there even after he had crossed 50.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

P. Ravi Achan /

Don Bradman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Parag fifty helps RR win by 6 wickets; Madhwal picks three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi replaces Anand as top ranked Indian in official FIDE rating list
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs RR: Riyan Parag equals Kohli at the top; Klaasen third; Warner enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away
    Stan Rayan
  5. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away
    Stan Rayan
  2. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse
    AP
  3. Pakistan cricket holds crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi denies statement backing captain Babar Azam
    AFP
  4. It’s my duty to back captain Babar Azam, says deposed Shaheen Afridi
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Parag fifty helps RR win by 6 wickets; Madhwal picks three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi replaces Anand as top ranked Indian in official FIDE rating list
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after MI vs RR: Riyan Parag equals Kohli at the top; Klaasen third; Warner enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away
    Stan Rayan
  5. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment