BCCI invites IPL owners for informal meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 14:28 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited owners of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 and there could be discussions on potential increase in auction purse for the franchises and player retention.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stakeholders to get together,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retention and potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs. 100 crore.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal will attend the meeting.

Currently, teams are allowed to retain four players ahead of every mega auction, which is conducted once in three years and was last held in 2022. The next mega auction will be held ahead of the 2025 edition of the league.

The two-month IPL began on March 22 and will end with the final in Chennai on May 26.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22 while the Qualifier will be staged in Chennai on May 24.

The BCCI had first announced the schedule of the first two weeks before releasing the full line-up of games last week after the dates of the general elections were revealed.

The seven-phase elections will begin on April 19 and coincide with the league.

