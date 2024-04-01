MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead

He was named Kerala’s best player in 2000 and was awarded the P.S. Viswappan gold medal during the State senior championship in Thalassery.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 18:40 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Bobit Mathews is survived by his wife Tintu and daughter Angelo.
Bobit Mathews is survived by his wife Tintu and daughter Angelo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Bobit Mathews is survived by his wife Tintu and daughter Angelo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew, a former Kerala captain, was found dead in his room in Kannur on Sunday.

Bobit, who was employed with the BSNL, had played for the KSEB earlier. He was 42 and is survived by his wife Tintu and daughter Angelo.

Bobit, who hails from Kannur’s Chandanakampara - one of Kerala’s leading basketball nurseries, was moulded into a fine player at the Kozhikode SAI centre and was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 junior Asian Championship in Malaysia.

He had represented the State for seven years and was a member of the Kerala team that finished runner-up in the senior Nationals. He was named Kerala’s best player in 2000 and was awarded the P.S. Viswappan gold medal during the State senior championship in Thalassery.

The funeral will take place at the Cherupushpa Church, Chandanakampara, on Tuesday.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead
    Stan Rayan
  2. MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse
    AP
  4. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Mumbai targets first win, faces upbeat Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead
    Stan Rayan
  2. NBA roundup: Thunder edge Knicks, clinch playoff berth
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Magic rolls over Grizzlies to end skid
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Victor Wembanyama’s huge night lifts Spurs in OT
    Reuters
  5. Kevin Durant scores 30 points to lead Suns to another win in Denver
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew found dead
    Stan Rayan
  2. MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse
    AP
  4. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Mumbai targets first win, faces upbeat Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment