MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LeBron James’ son Bronny to enter 2024 NBA draft, plans to retain college eligibility

Bronny, the 19-year-old guard, survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 21:22 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) poses with his son Bronny (right).
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) poses with his son Bronny (right). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) poses with his son Bronny (right). | Photo Credit: AP

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

He was hospitalized and placed in intensive care before being discharged three days later. He was given the green light to rejoin his team four months after he suffered the cardiac arrest.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny said in an Instagram post.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

His father LeBron, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has previously expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The 39-year-old is a four-times NBA champion and last month became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

The 2024 Draft will be held on June 26-27.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bronny James /

LeBron James /

NBA /

NBA Draft /

Los Angeles Lakers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: My role is to finish games regardless of batting position, says PBKS batter Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings set up 166-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Telangana Government intervenes in HCA power bills non-payment issue
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
    N. Sudarshan
  5. LeBron James’ son Bronny to enter 2024 NBA draft, plans to retain college eligibility
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. LeBron James’ son Bronny to enter 2024 NBA draft, plans to retain college eligibility
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Knicks rally past Kings; Warriors beat Rockets
    Reuters
  3. Spain basketball great Rudy Fernandez to retire at the end of the season
    AFP
  4. New Zealand pro basketball league likely to pay women more than men after doubling player salary
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns to lead Sixers to victory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: My role is to finish games regardless of batting position, says PBKS batter Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings set up 166-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Telangana Government intervenes in HCA power bills non-payment issue
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
    N. Sudarshan
  5. LeBron James’ son Bronny to enter 2024 NBA draft, plans to retain college eligibility
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment