LeBron James’ son Bronny to enter 2024 NBA draft, plans to retain college eligibility

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

He was hospitalized and placed in intensive care before being discharged three days later. He was given the green light to rejoin his team four months after he suffered the cardiac arrest.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny said in an Instagram post.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

His father LeBron, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has previously expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The 39-year-old is a four-times NBA champion and last month became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

The 2024 Draft will be held on June 26-27.