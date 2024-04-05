MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA roundup: Knicks rally past Kings; Warriors beat Rockets

The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak and moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the sixth-place Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 10:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Trey Lyles #41 of the Sacramento Kings defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Trey Lyles #41 of the Sacramento Kings defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Trey Lyles #41 of the Sacramento Kings defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jalen Brunson scored 35 points and handed out 11 assists as the host New York Knicks erased a 21-point deficit and pulled away for a 120-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak and moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the sixth-place Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings. New York has the same record as the fourth-place Orlando Magic but would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.

After learning Julius Randle would be out for the season due to a shoulder injury that he sustained Jan. 27, the Knicks trailed by 21 early in the second quarter before gradually rallying and outscoring Sacramento 33-22 in the fourth.

Josh Hart added a season-high 31 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists for New York. De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points but shot 2-for-9 in the fourth as the Kings fell one game behind the seventh-place New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference.

76ers 109, Heat 105

Tyrese Maxey had 37 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift Philadelphia past host Miami.

Joel Embiid added 29 points in his second game back from knee surgery. Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 18 points for the Sixers, who ended the night on a 15-3 run to win their third game in a row and move within a half-game of the seventh-place Heat in the East.

Terry Rozier led Miami with 22 points, Jimmy Butler added 20 points, and Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Warriors 133, Rockets 110

Klay Thompson knocked down seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high-tying 29 points as Golden State won at Houston.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, left, chases the ball he knocked away from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game.
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, left, chases the ball he knocked away from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: Michael Wyke/ AP
lightbox-info

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, left, chases the ball he knocked away from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: Michael Wyke/ AP

The Warriors dealt a crushing blow to the Rockets’ play-in hopes, as Houston is now four games behind Golden State for the final Western Conference play-in spot with six games remaining in the regular season. The Warriors also own the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping the teams’ three-game season series.

Jabari Smith Jr. paced Houston with 24 points. Cam Whitmore supplied 17 points for the Rockets, who failed to take advantage of 21 Golden State turnovers.

Mavericks 109, Hawks 95

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 51 points as Dallas held off visiting Atlanta for its eighth win in nine games.

Irving scored 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting. Doncic, who scored a franchise-record 73 points against the Hawks on Jan. 26 in Atlanta, finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 17 points and seven rebounds and Dejounte Murray chipped in 16 points for the Hawks, who had won six of their previous seven games.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

New York Knicks /

Indiana Pacers /

Sacramento Kings /

Joel Embiid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Knicks rally past Kings; Warriors beat Rockets
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  5. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA roundup: Knicks rally past Kings; Warriors beat Rockets
    Reuters
  2. Spain basketball great Rudy Fernandez to retire at the end of the season
    AFP
  3. New Zealand pro basketball league likely to pay women more than men after doubling player salary
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns to lead Sixers to victory
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Suns ride Devin Booker’s 52 to win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Knicks rally past Kings; Warriors beat Rockets
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  5. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment