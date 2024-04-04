MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand pro basketball league likely to pay women more than men after doubling player salary

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa had previously pegged wages to those of the men’s National Basketball League but the commercial success of their first two seasons has allowed them to increase payments.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 11:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Megan Compain (right), the only New Zealander to have played in the WNBA, said the move would be transformational.
FILE PHOTO: Megan Compain (right), the only New Zealander to have played in the WNBA, said the move would be transformational. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Megan Compain (right), the only New Zealander to have played in the WNBA, said the move would be transformational. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand’s professional women’s basketball league is doubling player payments this season with the result that they are likely to be paid more than their male equivalents.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa had previously pegged wages to those of the men’s National Basketball League but the commercial success of their first two seasons has allowed them to increase payments.

“This is a landmark event for basketball and for Aotearoa’s women’s sporting landscape in general,” the league’s general manager Maree Taylor said in a news release.

“This level of investment will drastically change the women’s professional game in New Zealand with immediacy and the flow on effects will be felt for years to come.”

New Zealand’s Post reported that the players could earn as much as NZ$3,000 ($1,805) a week.

The league also announced the season would move from spring to summer for this year and that it was in negotiations to bring in teams from outside New Zealand to supplement the five existing franchises.

Megan Compain, the only New Zealander to have played in North America’s Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) championship, said the moves would be transformational.

“A shift in season will make Tauihi even more attractive to WNBA players, and the prospect of international teams joining the league promises to make it one of the best in the world,” she said.

“The players receiving a significant pay boost will financially put the teams ahead of many international leagues and really puts Tauihi on the map in a game that is played right around the world.” 

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

