MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success

Bopanna, at the age of 44, was already the oldest player to hold the number one rank in doubles, and 36-year-old Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 17:13 IST , Monte Carlo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna was the oldest player to hold the number one rank in doubles, and Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one.
Rohan Bopanna was the oldest player to hold the number one rank in doubles, and Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna was the oldest player to hold the number one rank in doubles, and Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one. | Photo Credit: PTI

For Rohan Bopanna, experience counts a lot, while unflinching dedication towards the game is paramount for Serbian great Novak Djokovic to be successful on the challenging ATP Tour as the two oldest world number ones in singles and doubles formats engaged in a fun chat at Monte Carlo Masters.

Bopanna, at the age of 44, was already the oldest player to hold the number one rank in the world in doubles, and 36-year-old Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest number one in the latest singles rankings chart.

The ATP Tour brought the world number ones for a short conversation as they prepared for the prestigious tournament.

“Tennis teaches us so many wonderful things. Experience wins, and that is where I have got it,” Bopanna told Djokovic in a video posted by ATP.

The Serbian responded by saying it is not just all about experience.

“I would say experience but also still being dedicated and devoted to the game every single day.

“I see him (Bopanna) in the gym for countless hours and also more hours with the physio, a bit more than before (laughs), but it is amazing to share the tour with you for so many years.

READ | Monte Carlos Masters 2024: Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round

“What an incredible moment to be the oldest number in singles and doubles. It is great for Serbian and Indian tennis,” said Djokovic, who has won a record 24 men’s major titles.

Djokovic has not played in India since featuring in the now-defunct International Tennis Premier League (ITPL), which was held from 2014 to 2016.

“Hopefully, we can do something in India soon, we can play there, have not been to India for many years. It is a huge and amazing country.

“To have tennis at a high level of popularity in India is extremely important for our sport, and you are contributing to that along with Sania Mirza, (Mahesh) Bhupathi and (Leander) Paes paved the way,” he said to Bopanna, who won the Miami Masters title last month.

“We are old but gold,” said Djokovic, and ended the conversation with a ‘Namaste’.

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Novak Djokovic /

ATP Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success
    PTI
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the toss today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League quarterfinals: Top scorer Malen missing from Dortmund squad for Atletico Madrid clash
    AFP
  4. It’s Nikhat’s time, Lovlina needs to be more proactive: Blas Fernandez
    PTI
  5. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success
    PTI
  2. Monte Carlos Masters 2024: Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round
    AP
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Clay court a concern for otherwise a strong Indian team, says Ankita Raina
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Junior Davis Cup selection camp commences in New Delhi
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Sumit Nagal stuns 38th ranked Matteo Arnaldi, becomes first ever Indian to win main draw match at Monte Carlo Masters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success
    PTI
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the toss today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League quarterfinals: Top scorer Malen missing from Dortmund squad for Atletico Madrid clash
    AFP
  4. It’s Nikhat’s time, Lovlina needs to be more proactive: Blas Fernandez
    PTI
  5. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment