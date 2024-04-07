Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record, becomes oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history

Novak Djokovic officially became the oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history on Sunday, a record previously held by one of his greatest rivals in Roger Federer.

Serbia’s Djokovic, the most decorated male tennis player in the Open era with 24 Majors, is 36 years and 321 days old. He already holds the record for most weeks (419) spent as the top-ranked male player with second-placed Federer (310 weeks) way behind.

Djokovic first became World No. 1 on July 4, 2011 at the age of 24. In contrast, both of Djokovic’s great ‘Big Three’ rivals, Federer and Rafael Nadal, reached No. 1 for the first time aged 22.

Djokovic is playing at Monte Carlo Masters next week where he is a two-time champion.