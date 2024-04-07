MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sumit Nagal qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters main draw

Sumit Nagal registered a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 victory over third-seeded Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta in two hours 25 minutes to qualify for the main draw of Monte Carlo Masters.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 17:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal.
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

India’s top-ranked player Sumit Nagal booked his spot in the main draw of Monte Carlo Masters with a hard-fought win over Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final qualifying round on Sunday.

The unseeded 95th-ranked Indian followed his 6-2, 6-3 win over eighth seed and World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the first round with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 victory over third-seeded Diaz Acosta in two hours 25 minutes.

Nagal was down 2-5 in the opening set against 55th-ranked Diaz Acosta before he reeled off five straight games.

READ | Defending champ Tiafoe, top-seeded Shelton advance to U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship final

The 23-year-old Diaz Acosta, who won the Argentina Open in February, bounced back to clinch the second set.

Nagal broke the Argentine’s serve in the first and fifth game of the decider to take a 5-1 lead. Serving for the win at 5-2, the 26-year-old Indian wasted two match points before finally converting the third one.

Nagal is set to appear in an ATP Masters 1000 event for the second time in what has been a major season in his career. He got into the main draw in Indian Wells as a lucky loser after Rafael Nadal pulled.

Nagal began the season by qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open where he shocked 31st-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the opening round.

He then won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger to make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Monte Carlo Masters /

Flavio Cobolli /

Facundo Diaz Acosta /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 33/1; Warner falls early in 235 chase as Shepherd strikes with bat and ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters main draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - Shubman Gill or KL Rahul?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at home; Live streaming info; Probable Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters main draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Marrakesh: Berrettini reaches first final since 2022
    AFP
  3. Defending champ Tiafoe, top-seeded Shelton advance to U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship final
    AP
  4. Collins reaches Charleston final with 12th successive tour win
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic, Alcaraz lament Monte Carlo absence of Nadal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 33/1; Warner falls early in 235 chase as Shepherd strikes with bat and ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters main draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - Shubman Gill or KL Rahul?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans at home; Live streaming info; Probable Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uma and Fikir give Ethiopia double win at Paris Marathon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment