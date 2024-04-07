ATP Marrakesh: Berrettini reaches first final since 2022

Matteo Berrettini reached his first ATP final since October 2022 in Marrakesh on Saturday with a comeback victory over Argentine Mariano Navone.

The former Wimbledon finalist, who was sidelined for six months with an ankle injury, battled to a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 win over seventh seed Navone and will face defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena in Sunday’s final.

Berrettini is currently 135th in the ATP rankings and is playing just his second event on the tour this year and only his fourth tournament on clay since the 2021 French Open.

“The (crowd) helped me so much. The support was unbelievable. I’m a little tired but too excited for the final tomorrow,” said the Italian.

“I don’t even remember the last time I made an ATP Tour final.

“I worked really hard to be here again, to be healthy, to enjoy what I’m doing. I’m really grateful for everything that is happening.”

The 27-year-old lost to compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in his last final in Naples a year and a half ago, and won the most recent of his eight titles in June 2022 at Queen’s Club in London.

Carballes Baena cruised past Russian Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-2 in the other semi-final.