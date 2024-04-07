MagazineBuy Print

Collins reaches Charleston final with 12th successive tour win

Danielle Collins notched her 12th straight tour win on Saturday, outclassing Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the Charleston Open.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 08:27 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Danielle Collins celebrates her match win over Maria Sakkari in the semifinal of Charleston Open.
Danielle Collins celebrates her match win over Maria Sakkari in the semifinal of Charleston Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Danielle Collins celebrates her match win over Maria Sakkari in the semifinal of Charleston Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Danielle Collins continued her impressive form in her final WTA season by notching her 12th straight tour win on Saturday, outclassing Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the Charleston Open.

The American world number 22, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, will face fourth seed Daria Kasatkina on Sunday.

“It’s been so fun coming out here and battling. It’s what I do. I just love to battle,” the 30-year-old Collins said as she tied her career-best performance from 2021.

READ | Djokovic, Alcaraz lament Monte Carlo absence of Nadal

“I played a warrior today. Maria has had such a successful career. One of our most consistent players. It’s never easy. I had to work for it.

“(Kasatkina is) another warrior. Always someone I enjoy battling against. Whether it’s a win or a loss ... someone I just respect so much.”

Former Australian Open runner-up Collins announced in January that she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family.

After winning her first Masters 1000 in Miami, she will be looking to add a second WTA 500 title to her haul after claiming victory in San Jose in 2021.

Kasatkina, who beat top seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) in the other semi-final, said Collins was playing “the best tennis of her career”.

“She’s fearless. When she feels her game, she’s one of the most dangerous players on tour, and she definitely feels it right now,” Kasatkina told reporters.

“I think the atmosphere is going to be great because playing an American in the United States, it always brings some extra electricity on court. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

