Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary

The team which won Karnataka’s first Ranji Trophy title, in 1974, was felicitated in an event held at the KSLTA Stadium here on Sunday.

Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman, Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Sujith Somasunder and several other former cricketers were among those in attendance at the event hosted by ACT Fibernet.

“Growing up as kids, we heard so many stories about this team and how they defied the odds to defeat the mighty Bombay side in the semifinal. The humility and class they showed was followed by all of us. They knew how to carry themselves, and we followed in their footsteps. It is on their shoulders that we built our careers,” Dravid, the India head coach, said.

From left to right: Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid and senior journalist R. Kaushik at the event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a video message, former India and Karnataka captain Anil Kumble said, “The members of the 1974 Karnataka team were a beacon of light for all of us. They have played a key role in my cricketing journey and for so many others who followed. They were not just incredible cricketers, but they also taught us how to behave outside the field. That legacy continues,” Kumble said.

Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Sunil Joshi, Vinay Kumar, Javagal Srinath and Milind Rege also congratulated the team through video messages.

Gavaskar called on the Karnataka State Cricket Association to name stands in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in honour of the players.

Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani and Gundappa Viswanath - members of ‘The Trailblazers: Class of ’74’ - spoke eloquently on stage. “The previous year, we had defeated Bombay in the Irani Cup final (1973-74, Rest of India vs Bombay) under E.A.S. Prasanna’s captaincy, so that gave us a great confidence,” Brijesh said.

ACT Founder Sunder Raju, KSLTA Hon. Secretary Maheshwar Rao, KSLTA Hon. Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman and KSLTA Hon. Treasurer Naganand Doraswamy felicitated the players.