MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary

Sunil Gavaskar called on the Karnataka State Cricket Association to name stands in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in honour of the players of the title-winning team from 1974.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:50 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Members of the 1974 Karnataka team which won the Ranji Trophy.
Members of the 1974 Karnataka team which won the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Members of the 1974 Karnataka team which won the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The team which won Karnataka’s first Ranji Trophy title, in 1974, was felicitated in an event held at the KSLTA Stadium here on Sunday.

Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman, Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Sujith Somasunder and several other former cricketers were among those in attendance at the event hosted by ACT Fibernet.

“Growing up as kids, we heard so many stories about this team and how they defied the odds to defeat the mighty Bombay side in the semifinal. The humility and class they showed was followed by all of us. They knew how to carry themselves, and we followed in their footsteps. It is on their shoulders that we built our careers,” Dravid, the India head coach, said.

From left to right: Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid and senior journalist R. Kaushik at the event. 
From left to right: Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid and senior journalist R. Kaushik at the event.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

From left to right: Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani, Gundappa Viswanath, Rahul Dravid and senior journalist R. Kaushik at the event.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a video message, former India and Karnataka captain Anil Kumble said, “The members of the 1974 Karnataka team were a beacon of light for all of us. They have played a key role in my cricketing journey and for so many others who followed. They were not just incredible cricketers, but they also taught us how to behave outside the field. That legacy continues,” Kumble said.

Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Sunil Joshi, Vinay Kumar, Javagal Srinath and Milind Rege also congratulated the team through video messages.

Gavaskar called on the Karnataka State Cricket Association to name stands in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in honour of the players.

Brijesh Patel, Syed Kirmani and Gundappa Viswanath - members of ‘The Trailblazers: Class of ’74’ - spoke eloquently on stage. “The previous year, we had defeated Bombay in the Irani Cup final (1973-74, Rest of India vs Bombay) under E.A.S. Prasanna’s captaincy, so that gave us a great confidence,” Brijesh said.

ACT Founder Sunder Raju, KSLTA Hon. Secretary Maheshwar Rao, KSLTA Hon. Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman and KSLTA Hon. Treasurer Naganand Doraswamy felicitated the players.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Rahul Dravid /

VVS Laxman /

Anil Kumble

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 159/3; Cummins gets Sudharsan but GT on course for win
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 10: MBSG v CFC, Starting XI, Sadiku leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary
    Ashwin Achal
  4. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM; Chennai Super Kings looks to make three wins a row, Delhi Capitals eyes first victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Sudharsan, Miller lead Gujarat’s chase against Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Hanuma Vihari asks for NOC from Andhra Cricket Association
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. MCA to top up BCCI’s domestic per match fee by equal amount for senior team players
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Making a better Ranji Trophy schedule the need of the hour
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Mumbai’s invincible ethos culminates in 42nd Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 159/3; Cummins gets Sudharsan but GT on course for win
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 10: MBSG v CFC, Starting XI, Sadiku leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title-winning team felicitated on 50th anniversary
    Ashwin Achal
  4. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM; Chennai Super Kings looks to make three wins a row, Delhi Capitals eyes first victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Sudharsan, Miller lead Gujarat’s chase against Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment