MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla

With the treatment meted out to Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at various grounds this season, Chawla believes that it is important to cut out the noise and focus on the job at hand.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 19:56 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Piyush Chawla claims that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya isn’t worried about the crowd behaviour ahead of the team’s first home game this season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Piyush Chawla claims that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya isn’t worried about the crowd behaviour ahead of the team’s first home game this season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Piyush Chawla claims that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya isn’t worried about the crowd behaviour ahead of the team’s first home game this season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Two defeats in as many outings has plummeted Mumbai Indians to the bottom of the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Adding to its on-field woes, its new captain Hardik Pandya, who took over the reins from Rohit Sharma, received a hostile reception from fans in Ahmedabad last week and the booing continued when the team squared off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture.

While several cricketers - including Ravichandran Ashwin - have backed Hardik in the whole episode, Mumbai Indians’ seasoned campaigner Piyush Chawla claims that Hardik isn’t worried about the crowd behaviour ahead of the team’s first home game of IPL 2024, against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

“Hardik is just focusing on the game. He’s not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different,” Chawla said on the eve of the game.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans enters top-four with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Before the tournament got underway, Pandya had said that he would have the backing of Rohit throughout the season and “it won’t feel awkward” to play together. However, with the treatment meted out to Hardik at various grounds this season, Chawla believes that it is important to cut out the noise and focus on the job at hand.

“At the end of the day it is about the team and not about the individuals,” Chawla said. “I am really hoping when the crowd comes in tomorrow they will really support the team, especially after the (tough) start we had. Hopefully, all the loyal MI fans will come and support us…”

While there will be rivalry on the field, Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowling ace Trent Boult also backed Hardik and stated that the booing should stop. “It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done,” Boult said.

“There are a lot of passionate fans in this country and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job…,” he added.

Mumbai Indians will hope so, too.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai Indians /

IPL 2024 /

Piyush Chawla /

Trent Boult /

Hardik Pandya /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kaujko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
  4. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Warner, Shaw target Chahar, take Delhi Capitals near 50 against Chennai Super Kings; DC 46/0 (5.1)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v CFC live streaming info; when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Kohli continues to lead; Klaasen second
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans enters top-four with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, Pant opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw comes in, injured Kuldeep out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-0 CFC, Kaujko scores for Mariners, ISL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Once we get one win under our belt, things will be totally different, says Piyush Chawla
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season
    Reuters
  4. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Warner, Shaw target Chahar, take Delhi Capitals near 50 against Chennai Super Kings; DC 46/0 (5.1)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v CFC live streaming info; when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment