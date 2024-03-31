IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans enters top-four with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans jumped to fourth in the Indian Premier League points table after bettering Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Titans chased down a 163-run target setup by Sunrisers with ease, getting over the line with seven wickets to spare.

Experienced pacer Mohit Sharma setup the win with an impressive spell of 3/25, where he used his array of slower balls to great effect.

Titans’ batters set up a unified front in the chase, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill laying the platform with a quickfire stand. David Miller and Sai Sudharsan steadied the ship after the opening duo fell, with the former marshalling his side to the win with an unbeaten 44.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs SRH match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047 3 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.800 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204 6 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.025 7 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 2 -0.711 9 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -0.528 10 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925

*Updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31