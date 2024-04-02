MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

With one win from three games, Bengaluru is in the ninth position with two points, while Lucknow is in the sixth position, having won and lost a game each from two games with four points in its kitty.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 07:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an IPL match.
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an IPL match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an IPL match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

With one win from three games, Bengaluru is in the ninth position with two points, while Lucknow is in the sixth position, having won and lost a game each from two games with four points in its kitty.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 2, 2024.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match on April 2?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
RCB Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat
LSG Squad
KL Rahul (c), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Result a fair reflection of the way teams played, says Fleming after CSK’s loss to Delhi Capitals
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan ‘now more mature and responsible’
    N. Sudarshan
  5. MI vs RR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Riyan Parag fifty hands Rajasthan comfortable win against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Boult, Chahal and Riyan Parag condemn Mumbai Indians to third straight defeat
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals moves to top; Mumbai Indians remains bottom
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Result a fair reflection of the way teams played, says Fleming after CSK’s loss to Delhi Capitals
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Result a fair reflection of the way teams played, says Fleming after CSK’s loss to Delhi Capitals
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan ‘now more mature and responsible’
    N. Sudarshan
  5. MI vs RR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Riyan Parag fifty hands Rajasthan comfortable win against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment