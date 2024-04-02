RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

With one win from three games, Bengaluru is in the ninth position with two points, while Lucknow is in the sixth position, having won and lost a game each from two games with four points in its kitty.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 2, 2024.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match on April 2?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.