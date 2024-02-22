The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Rajasthan Royals
- vs Lucknow Super Giants - March 24 - Jaipur - 3:30 PM IST
- vs Delhi Capitals - March 28 - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Mumbai Indians - April 1 - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST
