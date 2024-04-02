MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Overall head-to-head records, stats, wickets, runs—all you need to know

Bengaluru and Lucknow have faced each other in four matches in the IPL, and the Faf du Plessis-led side has the upper hand, winning three games, while Lucknow has won only once.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 07:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis holds the aces, as he has scored 219 runs against Lucknow.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis holds the aces, as he has scored 219 runs against Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis holds the aces, as he has scored 219 runs against Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru and Lucknow have faced each other in four matches in the IPL, and the Faf du Plessis-led side has the upper hand, winning three games, while Lucknow has won only once.

RCB vs LSG Head to Head Record
Matches played: 04
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 03
Lucknow Super Giants won: 01
No Result: 0

Most Runs

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis holds the aces, as he has scored 219 runs against Lucknow. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul is second in the list with 127 runs, and Virat Kohli with 117 runs completes the top-three run-getters list.

Most Wickets

A clever operator who possesses pace and variety, Josh Hazlewood headlines the most wickets between the two sides with nine wickets and is followed by India’s pace sensation Mohammed Siraj, who has picked six wickets. Harshal Patel stands third in the list with six wickets.

Highest Score

Lucknow chased down a massive 213 during the 2023 season in Bengaluru, with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran hammering half-centuries in a scintillating run chase. It was that day when Ayush Badoni was hit-wicket! Overall, Lucknow has the highest score, winning the match by one wicket.

Lowest Score

If Lucknow has the credit of chasing down a tall toal, it also has an unwanted record as it has scored the lowest total against Bengaluru. In its home ground in 2023, Naveen-ul-Haq, with a three-wicket haul, helped Lucknow restrict Bengaluru to 126/9. However, the home side folded out for 108.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

