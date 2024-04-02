MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Roma stalls in top-four chase with goalless Lecce draw

AS Roma’s bid for a top-four finish suffered a blow as it was unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Monday.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 09:38 IST , LECCE

Reuters
Lecce coach Luca Gotti with AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.
Lecce coach Luca Gotti with AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.
infoIcon

Lecce coach Luca Gotti with AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Roma’s bid for a top-four finish suffered a blow as it was unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Monday.

Roma is fifth in the standings with 52 points, five points behind Bologna in fourth place, the final guaranteed Champions League qualifying spot. Atalanta, who has played one match fewer, ais in sixth place with 50 points. Lecce is 13th with 29.

Bologna had little trouble securing a 3-0 victory at home against bottom-of-the-league Salernitana earlier on Monday, bringing it within two points of third-placed Juventus.

Lecce had chances in the first half but was frustrated by a solid performance from Roma’s goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

“We suffered a lot in the first half... We have to improve on this, we have to be tougher when we’re playing direct. If the team isn’t capable of switching it up, you struggle,” Roma coach Daniele De Rossi told DAZN.

READ | Serie A 2023-24: Inter closes in on title with 2-0 win over Empoli

“It’s a point gained, I find it tough to say, but it is a tough situation. It could have been worse. Today, we were missing everything, we also had a bit of a shortage during the build-up.”

Both teams continued to create opportunities after halftime, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu firing wide from close range shortly after the hour mark, while Roma’s Houssem Aouar had a shot kept out by an incredible reaction save from Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone.

Remi Oudin had the chance to be the home side’s hero in stoppage time, but his long-range shot was narrowly off target.

Roma will next face city rivals Lazio in the ‘Derby della Capitale’ on Saturday.

“(Lazio coach Igor) Tudor is very good, he has already managed some important results. It will be very difficult,” De Rossi said.

