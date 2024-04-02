The top seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runner-up after losing 2-3 to Korean duo of Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final of the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia.
The Indian players lost 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11 to the lower-ranked Koreans in the summit clash.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec
- Katie Volynets wins the longest women’s match of the year at the Charleston Open
- Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling retires
- La Liga 2023-24: Saul strike earns Atletico hard-fought 2-1 win at Villarreal
- Serie A 2023-24: Inter closes in on title with 2-0 win over Empoli
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE