Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec

The top seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runner-up after losing 2-3 to Korean duo of Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final of the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia.

The Indian players lost 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11 to the lower-ranked Koreans in the summit clash.