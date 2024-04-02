MagazineBuy Print

Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec

The top seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runner-up after losing 2-3 to Korean duo of Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final of the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 08:39 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo)
Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM
infoIcon

Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

The top seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runner-up after losing 2-3 to Korean duo of Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final of the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia.

The Indian players lost 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11 to the lower-ranked Koreans in the summit clash.

