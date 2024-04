RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th fixture of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Impact Player Options: Naveen-ul-Haq/KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

RCB vs LSG DREAM 11 FANTASY PICKS WICKET KEEPERS Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis ALL ROUNDERS Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green BOWLERS Mohammed Siraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav Team Composition: RCB 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 11

SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni