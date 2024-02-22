The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest to be announced in due course.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open its IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad