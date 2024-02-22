The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.

PBKS will begin its campaign at home against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Punjab Kings