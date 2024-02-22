  • Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, March 23, Mohali - 3:30 PM IST
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, March 25, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
  • Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, March 30, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST
  • Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, April 4, Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST