The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins.

Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in its first match of IPL 2024 at its home ground in Ahmedabad on March 24. In its following game, it will take on defending champion CSK in Chennai on March 26.

The schedule was announced only for the first 21 matches. The dates for the following games will be announced in due course.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Gujarat Titans