Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda

Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinals: Get the live cricket score, latest scorecard, live streaming info, news and telecast details from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Updated : Feb 26, 2024 09:24 IST

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Musheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma VIhari will be in action during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.
(L-R) Musheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma VIhari will be in action during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
(L-R) Musheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma VIhari will be in action during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinals. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates. 

  • February 26, 2024 09:14
    MP vs Andhra Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh

    MP vs AP: Pairing with the seasoned Karan Shinde, Hanuma Vihari guided Andhra to 95 for 4 at stumps on the third day, with 75 runs required to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinals for the first-ever time.

  • February 26, 2024 09:07
    Vidarbha vs Karnataka Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three

    Vidarbha forced Karnataka into submission on the third day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here on Sunday.

  • February 26, 2024 08:56
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The following matches will be streamed live through the Jio Cinema app and website.

    Vidarbha vs Karnataka

    Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra

    Mumbai vs Baroda

  • February 26, 2024 08:33
    TN vs Saurashtra: Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis

    Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs to stun the defending champion and storm into the semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the SNR College Cricket Ground on Sunday.

  • February 26, 2024 08:28
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from Day 4 of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Stay Tuned for all updates from the VID vs KAR, MP vs AND and MUM vs BAR games.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores

