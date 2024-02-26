Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda

- February 26, 2024 09:14MP vs Andhra Day 3 report
- February 26, 2024 09:07Vidarbha vs Karnataka Day 3 report
- February 26, 2024 08:56LIVE STREAMING INFO
The following matches will be streamed live through the Jio Cinema app and website.
Vidarbha vs Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra
Mumbai vs Baroda
- February 26, 2024 08:33TN vs Saurashtra: Day 3 report
- February 26, 2024 08:28Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from Day 4 of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Stay Tuned for all updates from the VID vs KAR, MP vs AND and MUM vs BAR games.
