Who is Shubham Dubey, the India uncapped who fetched Rs 5.8 crore in IPL 2024 auction?

Shubham Dubey is a middle-order batter from Vidarbha who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for whooping 5.8 cr in the Indian Premier League auction on Tuesday.

Dubey scored 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of a tad under 190 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He smacked 58 off just 20 balls as an impact player in Vidarbha’s historic chase of 213 against Bengal. It was Vidarbha’s highest-ever successful chase, with 13 balls to spare.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

Delhi Capitals opened the bid for Dubey at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Both Rajasthan and Delhi persisted with the Vidarbha player before the latter pulled out.