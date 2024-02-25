Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis

Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs to stun the defending champion and storm into the semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the SNR College Cricket Ground here on Sunday.
TN’s captain R. Sai Kishore led from the front throughout the game, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a four wicket haul in the second innings as the visiting side finished second-best by some distance.
More to follow.
