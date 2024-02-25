MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis

Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs to stun the defending champion and storm into the semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the SNR College Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 17:23 IST , Coimbatore - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Leading by example: TN’s captain R. Sai Kishore had the biggest all-round impact in the game, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a four wicket haul in the second innings.
Leading by example: TN’s captain R. Sai Kishore had the biggest all-round impact in the game, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a four wicket haul in the second innings. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Leading by example: TN’s captain R. Sai Kishore had the biggest all-round impact in the game, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a four wicket haul in the second innings. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs to stun the defending champion and storm into the semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the SNR College Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

TN’s captain R. Sai Kishore led from the front throughout the game, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a four wicket haul in the second innings as the visiting side finished second-best by some distance.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Saurashtra /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin overtakes Kumble for most wickets in Tests in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pramod, Yathiraj and Krishna win gold medals at Para Badminton World Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Los Cabos Open 2024: Thompson downs Ruud to win maiden ATP crown
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: TN beats Saurashtra by an innings; Andhra closes in on win vs MP
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Indrajith steps up again as Tamil Nadu asserts control over Saurashtra on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Karun Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Musheer Khan’s double-century puts Mumbai in strong position on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin overtakes Kumble for most wickets in Tests in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pramod, Yathiraj and Krishna win gold medals at Para Badminton World Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Los Cabos Open 2024: Thompson downs Ruud to win maiden ATP crown
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: TN beats Saurashtra by an innings; Andhra closes in on win vs MP
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment