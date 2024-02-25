Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three

Vidarbha forced Karnataka into submission on the third day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here on Sunday.

Karnataka had no answer to disciplined bowling, falling for 286. Having taken a massive 174-run innings lead, Vidarbha has virtually shut the door on Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy campaign.

The home team piled on the pain by cruising to 50 for no loss at Stumps.

The onus was on the Karnataka batters to make big hundreds and build partnerships. Only Nikin Jose (82, 212b, 11x4) was up for the fight.

R. Samarth (59, 97b, 7x4) started the day with gumption, blunting the attack with a dead bat. That was until he got a rough leg-before decision from umpire Nanda Kishore. Advancing way down the track to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, Samarth was struck on the toe. The ball lobbed to slip, who appealed for a catch. After rushing back to the crease, Samarth watched in horror as Kishore lifted the finger.

Kishore came under more scrutiny from the Karnataka camp, when Sharath Srinivas, Dheeraj Gowda and Nikin Jose showed displeasure at being given out. Jose, sent back leg-before, had the best argument as it appeared that he got bat on it.

Jose must take some blame himself, as he repeatedly attempted the reverse sweep to spinners without success. One failed attempt to spinner Aditya Sarvate proved to be his last.

The experienced Manish Pandey (15) was dismissed in meek fashion, playing all over an indipper from pacer Yash Thakur.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who even at 36 can crank it up, thrilled the small crowd by knocking over the stumps of V. Vyshak and V. Koushik in consecutive deliveries.

Karnataka coach P.V. Shashikanth stated that his batters did now show enough application. “The big guns - Mayank, Samarth, Manish - did not fire. We needed to show more application,” Shashikanth said.

The former Karnataka batter did not want to comment on the umpiring decisions, but agreed with a suggestion that DRS should be used in Ranji Trophy knockout games. “DRS can change the course of the game. DRS is always welcome,” Shashikanth said.