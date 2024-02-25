MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three

Karnataka had no answer to disciplined bowling, falling for 286. Having taken a massive 174-run innings lead, Vidarbha has virtually shut the door on Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy campaign.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 18:20 IST , NAGPUR - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL/ The Hindu

Vidarbha forced Karnataka into submission on the third day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here on Sunday.

Karnataka had no answer to disciplined bowling, falling for 286. Having taken a massive 174-run innings lead, Vidarbha has virtually shut the door on Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy campaign.

The home team piled on the pain by cruising to 50 for no loss at Stumps.

The onus was on the Karnataka batters to make big hundreds and build partnerships. Only Nikin Jose (82, 212b, 11x4) was up for the fight.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh

R. Samarth (59, 97b, 7x4) started the day with gumption, blunting the attack with a dead bat. That was until he got a rough leg-before decision from umpire Nanda Kishore. Advancing way down the track to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, Samarth was struck on the toe. The ball lobbed to slip, who appealed for a catch. After rushing back to the crease, Samarth watched in horror as Kishore lifted the finger.

Kishore came under more scrutiny from the Karnataka camp, when Sharath Srinivas, Dheeraj Gowda and Nikin Jose showed displeasure at being given out. Jose, sent back leg-before, had the best argument as it appeared that he got bat on it.

Jose must take some blame himself, as he repeatedly attempted the reverse sweep to spinners without success. One failed attempt to spinner Aditya Sarvate proved to be his last.

The experienced Manish Pandey (15) was dismissed in meek fashion, playing all over an indipper from pacer Yash Thakur.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who even at 36 can crank it up, thrilled the small crowd by knocking over the stumps of V. Vyshak and V. Koushik in consecutive deliveries.

Karnataka coach P.V. Shashikanth stated that his batters did now show enough application. “The big guns - Mayank, Samarth, Manish - did not fire. We needed to show more application,” Shashikanth said.

The former Karnataka batter did not want to comment on the umpiring decisions, but agreed with a suggestion that DRS should be used in Ranji Trophy knockout games. “DRS can change the course of the game. DRS is always welcome,” Shashikanth said.

The score:
Vidarbha (1st innings): 460.
Karnataka (1st innings): R. Samarth lbw b Dubey 59, Mayank Agarwal c Wadkar b Thakare 0, K.V. Aneesh c Wadkar b Thakur 34, Nikin Jose lbw b Sarvate 82, Manish Pandey b Thakur 15, Hardik Raj c Karun b Thakur 23, Sharath Srinivas c Wadkar b Sarvate 29, Dheeraj Gowda lbw b Sarvate 5, V. Vyshak b Umesh 23, Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 0, V. Koushik b Umesh 0,
Extras (b-12, lb-2, nb-2): 16;
Total (in 90.3 overs): 286.
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-63, 3-121, 4-148, 5-198, 6-251, 7-257, 8-286, 9-286.
Vidarbha bowling: Umesh 14.3-1-54-2, Thakare 18-4-51-1, Sarvate 21-6-50-3, Thakur 14-3-48-3, Dubey 23-2-69-1.
Vidarbha (2nd innings): Atharva Taide (batting) 21, Dhruv Shorey (batting) 29,
Total (in 14 overs): 50.
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 4-1-12-0, Koushik 5-0-17-0, Vyshak 3-0-20-0, Hardik 2-1-1-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Vidarbha /

Karnataka /

Manish Pandey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Beth Mooney & Co. eye opening win against solid Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Shams, Tushar strike as Mumbai grasps first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 10: KBFC v FCG lineups; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Shams, Tushar strike as Mumbai grasps first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu eliminates defending champion Saurashtra to enter semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Indrajith steps up again as Tamil Nadu asserts control over Saurashtra on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Beth Mooney & Co. eye opening win against solid Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Shams, Tushar strike as Mumbai grasps first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Vidarbha ends Karnataka’s batting stint and builds on its big lead at the end of day three
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 10: KBFC v FCG lineups; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment