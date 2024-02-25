MagazineBuy Print

Irfan Pathan lauds Akash Deep for a memorable debut, terms Yashasvi Jaiswal as ‘‘special’‘

Pathan said that for a fast bowler to make his debut in India is very difficult, but the way Akash bowled and picked up his three wickets, he showed promise of a bright future ahead of him.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 13:14 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley.
India’s Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley. | Photo Credit: X/BCCI
India’s Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley. | Photo Credit: X/BCCI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday praised Akash Deep for making an immediate impact on his Test debut, with the right-arm seamer producing a three-wicket burst on the first day morning of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Pathan said that for a fast bowler to make his debut in India is very difficult, but the way Akash bowled and picked up his three wickets, he showed promise of a bright future ahead of him.

“As a batter you want your debut to happen in India but as a fast bowler you dream to have your debut in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand,” Pathan told PTI on the sidelines of the New Delhi Marathon on Sunday.

“The way he bowled in the first session of the match and to pick up three wickets is commendable. We can only hope to see Akash’s career graph to go up from here,” he added.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin overtakes Kumble for most wickets in Tests in India

The former India player also praised opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for becoming only the fifth from the country to have scored 600 or more runs in a Test series.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very special cricketer, he has very bright future and he will make it big”, the former cricketer said.

Pathan, who was at the marathon as chief guest, said India had the potential of becoming a sporting nation.

“To participate in such events is really special. I have always believed that India can become a sporting nation. Twenty thousand people participated here today and everyone was smiling. The people want to be fit and want to participate in such activities, it is always good to see this,” he expressed.

Irfan Pathan /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Akash Deep

