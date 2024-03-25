The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

Mumbai faced an agonising six-run loss against Gujarat Titans in its campaign opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here is MI’s full schedule in IPL 2024:

22nd March - GT vs MI - 7:30PM - Ahmedabad

26th March - SRH vs MI - 7:30PM - Hyderabad

1st April - MI vs RR - 7:30PM - Mumbai

7th April - MI vs DC - 7:30PM - Mumbai

11th April - MI vs RCB - 7:30PM - Mumbai

14th April - MI vs CSK - 7:30PM - Mumbai

18th April - PBKS vs MI - 7:30PM - Mohali

22nd April - RR vs MI - 7:30PM - Jaipur

27th April - DC vs MI - 3:30PM - Delhi

30th April - LSG vs MI - 7:30PM - Lucknow

3rd May - MI vs KKR - 7:30PM - Mumbai

6th May - MI vs SRH - 7:30PM - Mumbai

11th May - MI vs KKR - 7:30PM - Kolkata

17th May - MI vs LSG - 7:30PM - Mumbai