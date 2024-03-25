The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Mumbai faced an agonising six-run loss against Gujarat Titans in its campaign opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Here is MI’s full schedule in IPL 2024:
- 22nd March - GT vs MI - 7:30PM - Ahmedabad
- 26th March - SRH vs MI - 7:30PM - Hyderabad
- 1st April - MI vs RR - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 7th April - MI vs DC - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 11th April - MI vs RCB - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 14th April - MI vs CSK - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 18th April - PBKS vs MI - 7:30PM - Mohali
- 22nd April - RR vs MI - 7:30PM - Jaipur
- 27th April - DC vs MI - 3:30PM - Delhi
- 30th April - LSG vs MI - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 3rd May - MI vs KKR - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 6th May - MI vs SRH - 7:30PM - Mumbai
- 11th May - MI vs KKR - 7:30PM - Kolkata
- 17th May - MI vs LSG - 7:30PM - Mumbai
