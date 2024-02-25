MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran

Coming in to bat at No. 7, the 23-year-old rescued India from a precarious 161 for five and enabled the home team to reach a respectable 307 in the first innings, eventually conceding only a 46-run lead.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 13:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Satish Acharya
Dhruv Jurel, the son of a Kargil War veteran, rescued India from a precarious 161 for five in the first innings against England in Ranchi.
Dhruv Jurel, the son of a Kargil War veteran, rescued India from a precarious 161 for five in the first innings against England in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: SATISH ACHARYA
infoIcon

Dhruv Jurel, the son of a Kargil War veteran, rescued India from a precarious 161 for five in the first innings against England in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: SATISH ACHARYA

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, the son of a Kargil War veteran, proved his mettle at the highest level with a valiant knock of 90 runs against England on the third day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday.

Coming in to bat at No. 7, the 23-year-old rescued India from a precarious 161 for five and enabled the home team to reach a respectable 307 in the first innings, eventually conceding only a 46-run lead.

Jurel batted responsibly with the tail, stitching a 76-run parternship with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket, and then adding another 40 runs with debutant Akash Deep for the ninth.

Jurel, whose knock included six fours and four sixes, was the last batter to fall, bowled by Tom Hartley.

Related Topics

Dhruv Jurel /

India vs England Test series

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 3: ENG 120/4, leads by 166 runs; Stokes joins Bairstow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran
    Satish Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Saurashtra loses three vs TN; Mulani picks two in two vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gopi Thonakal wins elite men’s race in New Delhi Marathon
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz mentor Lisa Sthalekar impressed with team’s fielding after narrow defeat to RCB
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportoon

  1. Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran
    Satish Acharya
  2. Personal not so personal anymore? (Don’t) ask Virat Kohli...
    Satish Acharya
  3. Acing the Bopanna way
    Satish Acharya
  4. New year, same old guard!
    Satish Acharya
  5. Usman Khawaja’s Gaza message creates big stir
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 3: ENG 120/4, leads by 166 runs; Stokes joins Bairstow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran
    Satish Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: Saurashtra loses three vs TN; Mulani picks two in two vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gopi Thonakal wins elite men’s race in New Delhi Marathon
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz mentor Lisa Sthalekar impressed with team’s fielding after narrow defeat to RCB
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment