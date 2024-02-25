Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, the son of a Kargil War veteran, proved his mettle at the highest level with a valiant knock of 90 runs against England on the third day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday.

Coming in to bat at No. 7, the 23-year-old rescued India from a precarious 161 for five and enabled the home team to reach a respectable 307 in the first innings, eventually conceding only a 46-run lead.

Jurel batted responsibly with the tail, stitching a 76-run parternship with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket, and then adding another 40 runs with debutant Akash Deep for the ninth.

Jurel, whose knock included six fours and four sixes, was the last batter to fall, bowled by Tom Hartley.