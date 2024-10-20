MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma: ‘Probably read the pitch wrong... or did I?’

Rohit Sharma accepted responsibility for his poor decision at the toss, acknowledging he had misread the pitch after India’s collapse to 46 all out on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Published : Oct 20, 2024

Satish Acharya
India went in with three spinners against New Zealand and chose to bat first on a surface that had plenty for fast bowling.
infoIcon

