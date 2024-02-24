MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: ENG 302/7; Root century pulls ENG past 300

IND vs ENG Day 2 Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the second day of the fourth Test match between India and England being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Updated : Feb 24, 2024 07:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century.
Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

  • February 24, 2024 07:08
    Crawley lauds Root

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Crawley lauds Joe for staying ‘root’ed under pressure on opening day

    Root, who had had a below-par series so far, revived the English innings, which was struggling a 112 for five at Lunch, and took it beyond 300 at the end of the day’s play.

  • February 24, 2024 06:47
    Day 1 Report

    IND vs ENG: Centurion Root digs England out of a hole on day 1

    On Friday, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, Root reminded the world that he is still in verse with his older patient self, as he scored a vigilant, chanceless ton to dig England out of a hole against India. 

  • February 24, 2024 00:06
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

