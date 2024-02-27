DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan makes losing return to competitive cricket

Ishan Kishan returned to competitive cricket on Tuesday as he played for RBI on the second day of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited. But his return was not good enough for his side as it lost by a massive 89 runs against Route Mobile Limited.

On his return, Kishan played a part in one dismissal as he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. Then with the bat, he entertained for a bit as he made 19 off 12 balls with two boundaries and a six.

Route batted first and posted 192 for eight in their 20 overs thanks to Aayush Vartan’s 54 off 31 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Dhekale made 42 off just 17 balls with one boundary and five sixes. In its response RBI self-destructed as it was shot out for just 103 in 16.3 overs. For Route the best bowler was Badrey Alam (5-20).

At the Stadium meanwhile CAG posted 170 off its allotted 20 overs against Indian Oil. Skipper R Sanjay (40) and his partner Varun Lavande (68: 46b, 5x4, 3x6) shared a 88 run opening stand. For Indian Oil the best bowler was Himanshu Sharma (4-32). The chase for Indian Oil was being fashioned by Akshay Raghuvanshi (53: 32b, 3x4, 4x6) and his 54 run stand with skipper Aditya Tare (37). But the middle and late order collapsed without a fight handing CAG a narrow two run win.

Earlier in the morning Mumbai Customs made a confident start with a nine-wicket win over Nirlon Sports Club at the DY Patil Stadium.

At the Stadium, Nirlon finished on 161 for eight in their 20 overs. For Customs the best bowler was Pradeep Dhade (4-20). In its response, Customs rode on an unbeaten second wicket stand between Sachin Yadav (82 n.o.: 42b, 10x4, 3x6) and Smit Patel (74 n.o.: 46b, 9x4, 2x6). The stand was worth 141 runs.

In the other game, Central Railway after being asked to bat was bowled out for 145 in 17.2 overs. The chase for Jain started off well thanks to their skipper Jay Bista. Jain overhauled the target in 18.3 overs to finish on 146 for five and thereby sealed a five-wicket win.