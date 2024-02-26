MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket after injury layoff

Pandya grabbed 2/22 in three overs in Reliance One’s win by two wickets in a low-scoring game over Bharat Petroleum Cooperation Limited at the DY Patil Cricket Academy.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 16:14 IST , Navi Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Hardik Pandya during a training session. (File Photo)
Hardik Pandya during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya during a training session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to competitive cricket on Monday after a long injury layoff with a two-wicket haul in the DY Patil T20 Cup here.

Pandya grabbed 2/22 in three overs in Reliance One’s win by two wickets in a low-scoring game over Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at the DY Patil Cricket Academy.

Pandya had been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune in October and is preparing for a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the new skipper of the five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

The Reliance One team also included other Mumbai Indians players such as Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, and Piyush Chawla.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, however, was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India’s captain for the T20 World Cup to be played in the Caribbean and the USA in June this year.

The DY Patil T20 Cup is a corporate tournament in which a total of 16 teams are taking part.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who has been out of action since the World Cup, will also be making a comeback to competitive cricket as he is set to play for the Reserve Bank of India against Route Mobile on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. To Sir, with love: Madhya Pradesh repays Chandrakant Pandit’s words of wisdom with exhilarating win against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari to not play for Andhra, former skipper slams ACA after suffering ‘humiliation’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  2. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket after injury layoff
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari to not play for Andhra, former skipper slams ACA after suffering ‘humiliation’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India claws back in Ranchi to complete a famous win
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. To Sir, with love: Madhya Pradesh repays Chandrakant Pandit’s words of wisdom with exhilarating win against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari to not play for Andhra, former skipper slams ACA after suffering ‘humiliation’
    Shayan Acharya
  3. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment