Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal

Madhya Pradesh stormed into the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy for the third time in a row, defeating Andhra by four runs in an intensely fought contest.

In pursuit of 170, Andhra resumed the day at 95 for four with the seasoned Hanuma Vihari (55, 13b, 5x4) at the crease, and back then, not many seemed optimistic about Madhya Pradesh’s chances.

However, Anubhav Agarwal had different plans. The lanky fast bowler, who claimed three wickets in the first essay, made the most of the cold and cloudy conditions at the Holkar Stadium on Monday morning and bagged a six-for (6 for 52) to dash Andhra’s hopes.

Banking on the tried and tested bowling stump-to-stump approach, Anubhav found inroads by dismissing Karan Shinde early on, and followed it up with the much-needed wicket of Vihari, shortly after he completed his fifty.

It was an interesting ploy by Madhya Pradesh, as Kulwant Khejroliya troubled Vihari with bouncers and an occasional short ball before he was caught behind in Anubhav’s next over. According to MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit, that was a conscious decision to ‘distract’ Vihari.

With the India international back in the pavilion, Andhra lost a couple of quick wickets before Girinath Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar forged a 32-run partnership for the ninth wicket to guide Andhra closer to the target.

While Girinath dealt in singles, the seasoned Hebbar took his time and accelerated the strike to put the pressure back on the home side.

As they looked settled in the middle, there were anxious moments in the Madhya Pradesh camp, as neither Avesh Khan nor Kumar Kartikeya could provide breakthroughs.

Anubhav once again came to the rescue by tempting the settled Girinath to offer a nick behind the stumps and opening up the game for Madhya Pradesh. Khejroliya sealed the deal, trapping the seasoned Hebbar leg-before and ensuring a come-from-behind win for Madhya Pradesh.