MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal

In pursuit of 170, Andhra resumed the day at 95 for 4 with the seasoned Hanuma Vihari at the crease, and back then, not many seemed optimistic about Madhya Pradesh’s chances.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 15:24 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Madhya Pradesh bowler Anubhav Agarwal celebrates along with his teammates after picking a wicket against Andhra during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 
Madhya Pradesh bowler Anubhav Agarwal celebrates along with his teammates after picking a wicket against Andhra during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Madhya Pradesh bowler Anubhav Agarwal celebrates along with his teammates after picking a wicket against Andhra during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh stormed into the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy for the third time in a row, defeating Andhra by four runs in an intensely fought contest.

In pursuit of 170, Andhra resumed the day at 95 for four with the seasoned Hanuma Vihari (55, 13b, 5x4) at the crease, and back then, not many seemed optimistic about Madhya Pradesh’s chances.

However, Anubhav Agarwal had different plans. The lanky fast bowler, who claimed three wickets in the first essay, made the most of the cold and cloudy conditions at the Holkar Stadium on Monday morning and bagged a six-for (6 for 52) to dash Andhra’s hopes.

Banking on the tried and tested bowling stump-to-stump approach, Anubhav found inroads by dismissing Karan Shinde early on, and followed it up with the much-needed wicket of Vihari, shortly after he completed his fifty.

It was an interesting ploy by Madhya Pradesh, as Kulwant Khejroliya troubled Vihari with bouncers and an occasional short ball before he was caught behind in Anubhav’s next over. According to MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit, that was a conscious decision to ‘distract’ Vihari.

With the India international back in the pavilion, Andhra lost a couple of quick wickets before Girinath Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar forged a 32-run partnership for the ninth wicket to guide Andhra closer to the target.

While Girinath dealt in singles, the seasoned Hebbar took his time and accelerated the strike to put the pressure back on the home side.

As they looked settled in the middle, there were anxious moments in the Madhya Pradesh camp, as neither Avesh Khan nor Kumar Kartikeya could provide breakthroughs.

Anubhav once again came to the rescue by tempting the settled Girinath to offer a nick behind the stumps and opening up the game for Madhya Pradesh. Khejroliya sealed the deal, trapping the seasoned Hebbar leg-before and ensuring a come-from-behind win for Madhya Pradesh.

BRIEF SCORES
Madhya Pradesh 234 & 107 beat Andhra 172 & 165 (Hanuma Vihari 55; Anubhav Agarwal 6/52) by four runs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Madhya Pradesh /

Andhra /

Hanuma Vihari /

Kulwant Khejroliya /

Chandrakant Pandit /

Ashwin Hebbar /

Avesh Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Mulani, Deshpande strike as Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh on Day 3
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  2. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket after injury layoff
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari to not play for Andhra, former skipper slams ACA after suffering ‘humiliation’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India claws back in Ranchi to complete a famous win
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion passed against him
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Mulani, Deshpande strike as Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh on Day 3
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment