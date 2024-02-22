IPL 2024 schedule announced: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 schedule on Thursday.
The tournament will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22 at Chepauk.
The schedule was announced on Thursday only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.
IPL 2024 schedule (First 21 matches)
|Match No
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|1.
|CSK vs RCB
|March 22
|Chennai
|7:30 PM IST
|2.
|PBKS vs DC
|March 23
|Mohali
|3:30 PM IST
|3.
|KKR vs SRH
|March 23
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|4.
|RR vs LSG
|March 24
|Jaipur
|3:30 PM IST
|5.
|GT vs MI
|March 24
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM IST
|6.
|RCB vs PBKS
|March 25
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|7.
|CSK vs GT
|March 26
|Chennai
|7:30 PM IST
|8.
|SRH vs MI
|March 27
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|9.
|RR vs DC
|March 28
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM IST
|10.
|RCB vs KKR
|March 29
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|11.
|LSG vs PBKS
|March 30
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM IST
|12.
|GT vs SRH
|March 31
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM IST
|13.
|DC vs CSK
|March 31
|Visakhapatnam
|7:30 PM IST
|14.
|MI vs RR
|April 1
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM IST
|15.
|RCB vs LSG
|April 2
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|16.
|DC vs KKR
|April 3
|Visakhapatnam
|7:30 PM IST
|17.
|GT vs PBKS
|April 4
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM IST
|18.
|SRH vs CSK
|April 5
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|19.
|RR vs RCB
|April 6
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM IST
|20.
|MI vs DC
|April 7
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM IST
|21.
|LSG vs GT
|April 7
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM IST
|22.
|23.
|24.
|25.
|26.
|27.
|28.
|29.
|30.
|31.
|32.
|33.
|34.
|35.
|36.
|37.
|38.
|39.
|40.
|41.
|42.
|43.
|44.
|45.
|46.
|47.
|48.
|49.
|50.
|51.
|52.
|53.
|54.
|55.
|56.
|57.
|58.
|59.
|60.
|61.
|62.
|63.
|64.
|65.
|66.
|67.
|68.
|69.
|70.
|Qualifier 1
|Qualifier 2
|Eliminator
|Final
