IPL 2024 schedule announced: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The tournament will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22 at Chepauk.

The schedule was announced on Thursday only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.

IPL 2024 schedule (First 21 matches)

Match No Fixture Date Venue Time 1. CSK vs RCB March 22 Chennai 7:30 PM IST 2. PBKS vs DC March 23 Mohali 3:30 PM IST 3. KKR vs SRH March 23 Kolkata 7:30 PM IST 4. RR vs LSG March 24 Jaipur 3:30 PM IST 5. GT vs MI March 24 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST 6. RCB vs PBKS March 25 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 7. CSK vs GT March 26 Chennai 7:30 PM IST 8. SRH vs MI March 27 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST 9. RR vs DC March 28 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST 10. RCB vs KKR March 29 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 11. LSG vs PBKS March 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST 12. GT vs SRH March 31 Ahmedabad 3:30 PM IST 13. DC vs CSK March 31 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST 14. MI vs RR April 1 Mumbai 7:30 PM IST 15. RCB vs LSG April 2 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST 16. DC vs KKR April 3 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST 17. GT vs PBKS April 4 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST 18. SRH vs CSK April 5 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST 19. RR vs RCB April 6 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST 20. MI vs DC April 7 Mumbai 3:30 PM IST 21. LSG vs GT April 7 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49. 50. 51. 52. 53. 54. 55. 56. 57. 58. 59. 60. 61. 62. 63. 64. 65. 66. 67. 68. 69. 70. Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2 Eliminator Final