IPL 2024 schedule announced: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings in IST

The tournament will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22 at Chepauk.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 17:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display.
FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The IPL trophy on display. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The schedule was announced on Thursday only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.

The schedule was announced on Thursday only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.

IPL 2024 schedule (First 21 matches)

Match No Fixture Date Venue Time
1. CSK vs RCB March 22 Chennai 7:30 PM IST
2. PBKS vs DC March 23 Mohali 3:30 PM IST
3. KKR vs SRH March 23 Kolkata 7:30 PM IST
4. RR vs LSG March 24 Jaipur 3:30 PM IST
5. GT vs MI March 24 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST
6. RCB vs PBKS March 25 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST
7. CSK vs GT March 26 Chennai 7:30 PM IST
8. SRH vs MI March 27 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
9. RR vs DC March 28 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST
10. RCB vs KKR March 29 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST
11. LSG vs PBKS March 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST
12. GT vs SRH March 31 Ahmedabad 3:30 PM IST
13. DC vs CSK March 31 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST
14. MI vs RR April 1 Mumbai 7:30 PM IST
15. RCB vs LSG April 2 Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST
16. DC vs KKR April 3 Visakhapatnam 7:30 PM IST
17. GT vs PBKS April 4 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST
18. SRH vs CSK April 5 Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST
19. RR vs RCB April 6 Jaipur 7:30 PM IST
20. MI vs DC April 7 Mumbai 3:30 PM IST
21. LSG vs GT April 7 Lucknow 7:30 PM IST
Qualifier 1
Qualifier 2
Eliminator
Final

IPL

