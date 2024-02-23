Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Baroda on Day 1

Musheer Khan, one of the three Under-19 World Cup stars to have been featured in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, shone brightly as the promising batter’s unbeaten hundred bailed Mumbai out of trouble on the first day of its knockout clash against Baroda on Friday.

Riding on Musheer’s 128 (216b, 10x4) and his 106-run association with wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore (30 n.o., 163b), Mumbai finished Day One at 248 for five after choosing to bat at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Madhya Pradesh starts strongly before Andhra strikes back on day one

Had it not been for Shivam Dube’s injury, Musheer would have had to sit out the match. But the batter made the most of his opportunity when asked to bat at No. 3. Before he took to the crease, Prithvi Shaw had been stumped after missing an ambitious charge off Bhargav Bhatt’s left-arm spin.

The veteran spinner, introduced into the attack in the eighth over with a damp pitch offering turn and bite, then made the most of the conditions by dismissing opener Bhupen Lalwani (caught off gloves in the slip cordon) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (beaten in length to be bowled) in no time. When Shams Mulani, promoted to negate the left-arm spinners’ turn, missed an overambitious reverse sweep to be adjudged lbw, Mumbai was in trouble at 90 for four.

Musheer, who had looked in control after a scratchy start that included a thick edge for a four through vacant slip cordon off seasoned pacer Lukman Meriwala, then found an ally in Suryansh Shedge. However, just when the partnership had crossed 50, Shedge attempted a cross-batted heave off Bhatt to be bowled.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024: Spin twins Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma raring to go in UP Warriorz’ title bid

With Tamore looking shaky, Musheer took charge. The feature of his batting was the manner in which he did not let either of the three spinners settle into a rhythm against him. He unsettled the bowlers by stepping out and tapping the ball into gaps for singles.

Only after he tapped Bhatt for a single in the last session to burst into a prolonged celebration did he start opening his shoulders slightly, upping the scoring rate slightly.

Baroda handed a debut to the other two under-19 World Cuppers. While Raj Limbani couldn’t extract much off the pitch with the new ball, Priyanshu Moliya will be hoping to replicate Musheer’s feat with the willow.