Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Madhya Pradesh starts strongly before Andhra strikes back on day one

After the 123-run partnership between openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri, Andhra pulled things back to restrict MP to 234 for 9 at stumps.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 17:54 IST , INDORE

Shayan Acharya
Madhya Pradesh batter Yash Dubey in action against Andhra during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh batter Yash Dubey in action against Andhra during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
Madhya Pradesh batter Yash Dubey in action against Andhra during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Everything seemed to be favouring Madhya Pradesh in the first session of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal opening day against Andhra. It won the toss, opted to bat and rode on a 123-run opening partnership between Yash Dubey (64, 133b; 7x4, 1x6) and Himanshu Mantri (49, 97b, 4x4, 1x6) to be in a comfortable position.

However, things took a dramatic turn post lunch as Andhra pacers KV Sasikanth (4 for 37) and K Nithish Kumar Reddy (3 for 50) ripped apart the middle-order. From being in the driver’s seat at 123 for 0, MP was reeling at 165 for 7 - losing seven wickets for just 42 runs - before ending the day at 234 for 9.

On a Holkar Stadium surface that initially aided the bowlers, Dubey and Mantri made the most of a couple of reprieves to get off to a steady start. However, Nithish and Sasikanth banked on proper line and length to bring Andhra back into the game. Opener Mantri missed out on his seventh First Class half-century by a run as he was caught behind the stumps by young wicketkeeper Revanth Reddy off a moving Sasikanth delivery.

In the passage of play, MP’s batting collapsed. Venkatesh Iyer - the top-scorer for the team - needed to forge a partnership, but he lasted for four deliveries before stepping out of the crease and attempting a big one off Girinath Reddy. However, he was caught at deep point by Nithish.

While a pall of gloom descended on the MP dressing room, Nithish brought more joy to the Andhra camp by dismissing Harsh Gawali and Anubhav Agarwal in two consecutive deliveries.

Breaching the 200-run mark looked difficult before Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya added 51 runs for the eighth wicket. Though Kartikeya was caught behind off a Sasikanth delivery at the fag end, that partnership spared MP the blushes.

SCOREBOARD
Madhya Pradesh first innings - Yash Dubey c Revanth b Nithish 64 (133b, 7x4, 1x6), Himanshu Mantri c Revanth b Sasikanth 49 (97b, 4x4, 1x6), Harsh Gawali c Prashanth Kumar b Sasikanth 17 (29b, 2x2), Shubham Sharma lbw b Nithish 6 (11b, 1x4), Venkatesh Iyer c Nithish b Girinath 1 (4b), Sumit Kushwah lbw b Nithish 1 (11b), Saransh Jain (batting) 41 (108b, 3x4, 1x6), Anubhav Agarwal b Sasikanth 0 (1b), Kumar Kartikeya c Revanth b Sasikanth 29 (79b, 2x4), Avesh Khan run out 7 (14b, 1x4), Kulwant Khejroliya (batting) 1 (1b)
Extras: (b-5, lb-10, wd-1, nb-2) 18
Total: (in 81 overs, 9 wkts) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-123 (Mantri, 36.3), 2-130 (Dubey, 40.1), 3-136 (Shubham, 42.3), 4-141 (Venkatesh, 43.2), 5-148 (Kushwah, 46.2), 6-159 (Gawli, 50.1), 7-159 (Agarwal, 50.2), 8-210 (Kartikeya, 74.2), 9-227 (Avesh, 79.3)
Andhra bowling: Girinath 17-4-40-1, Nithish 18-3-50-3, Sasikanth 16-1-37-4, Lalith Mohan 21-2-63-0, Shoaib 4-1-8-0, Hebbar 5-0-21-0
Toss: Madhya Pradesh

