Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE Score: Saudi Pro League: NAS 2-1 TAI; Ghareeb goal takes the lead again

Nas vs Tai: Catch the Live score and match updates from the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

Updated : Mar 31, 2024 01:23 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the Al Nassr vs Al Tai Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

  • March 31, 2024 01:23
    GOAL
    45+ 7’ - Al Nassr takes the lead again!

    Mane curls a cross from the right onto the far post as Ghareeb heads it into the net with ease!

  • March 31, 2024 01:16
    45’

    Seven minuets awarded as added time. 

  • March 31, 2024 01:13
    44’

    Yellow to Talex Telles for a tackle from behind. 

  • March 31, 2024 01:13
    43’

    Nassr has been passing it around in Tai’s box but is yet to make the final pass on goal. Yayha slots a cross into the box straight into the keeper’s gloves. 

  • March 31, 2024 01:07
    RED CARD
    36’ - Misidjan sent off!

    Goalscorer Misidjan sent off after a second yellow card for striking Nassr’s keeper, Ospina’s face while on the attack. 

  • March 31, 2024 01:01
    31’

    Mane plays it through the middle for Otavio but the Portuguese fails to control it inside the box. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:59
    29’

    Ronaldo dribbles from the left and crosses it for Mane into the box but header goes over the post!

  • March 31, 2024 00:54
    GOAL
    22’ - Misidjan equalises!

    Just seconds after going behind, Al Tai has equalised as Misidjan makes a strong turn at the edge of the box and finishes in the top right corner. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:51
    GOAL
    20’ - Otavio nets the opener!

    Otavio plays a ball for Brozovic inside the box but the ball misses him and fools the keeper, bouncing straight into the net! Nassr goes ahead. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:44
    YELLOW CARD
    14’

    Yellow card to Misidjan for a tackle on Otavio. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:43
    13’

    Ghareeb is played a long ball as Nassr switches the wing from right to left but the winger takes a heavy touch and loses possession. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:42
    12’

    Ghareeb takes a shot from distance but misses the target by a fine margin. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:39
    7’

    Al Tai appealed to the ref for an elbow inside the box but after a long VAR check, the player was ruled offside. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:35
    5’

    Cordea tries to dribble down the middle for Tai but is brought down 30 yards out. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:34
    4’

    Ronaldo does his signature chop on the left wing and cuts into the middle to take a shot but blocked by the Tai backline. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:30
    Kick-off!

    Ronaldo kicks the game off as the home side faces Al Tai which is battling relegation. 

  • March 31, 2024 00:27
    5 minutes to Kick-Off!

    The players walk onto the pitch. Ronaldo is walking up front, captaining his side.

  • March 30, 2024 23:32
    Al Tai’s team sheet!
  • March 30, 2024 23:31
    Al Nassr’s starting XI!
  • March 30, 2024 23:26
    Where to watch?

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

  • March 30, 2024 23:12
    Preview:

    Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play match

    Nassr is flying high in the table and is 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, whereas Al Tai is battling relegation with 22 points to its name.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

