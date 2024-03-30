Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE Score: Saudi Pro League: NAS 2-1 TAI; Ghareeb goal takes the lead again

- March 31, 2024 01:23GOAL45+ 7’ - Al Nassr takes the lead again!
Mane curls a cross from the right onto the far post as Ghareeb heads it into the net with ease!
- March 31, 2024 01:1645’
Seven minuets awarded as added time.
- March 31, 2024 01:1344’
Yellow to Talex Telles for a tackle from behind.
- March 31, 2024 01:1343’
Nassr has been passing it around in Tai’s box but is yet to make the final pass on goal. Yayha slots a cross into the box straight into the keeper’s gloves.
- March 31, 2024 01:07RED CARD36’ - Misidjan sent off!
Goalscorer Misidjan sent off after a second yellow card for striking Nassr’s keeper, Ospina’s face while on the attack.
- March 31, 2024 01:0131’
Mane plays it through the middle for Otavio but the Portuguese fails to control it inside the box.
- March 31, 2024 00:5929’
Ronaldo dribbles from the left and crosses it for Mane into the box but header goes over the post!
- March 31, 2024 00:54GOAL22’ - Misidjan equalises!
Just seconds after going behind, Al Tai has equalised as Misidjan makes a strong turn at the edge of the box and finishes in the top right corner.
- March 31, 2024 00:51GOAL20’ - Otavio nets the opener!
Otavio plays a ball for Brozovic inside the box but the ball misses him and fools the keeper, bouncing straight into the net! Nassr goes ahead.
- March 31, 2024 00:44YELLOW CARD14’
Yellow card to Misidjan for a tackle on Otavio.
- March 31, 2024 00:4313’
Ghareeb is played a long ball as Nassr switches the wing from right to left but the winger takes a heavy touch and loses possession.
- March 31, 2024 00:4212’
Ghareeb takes a shot from distance but misses the target by a fine margin.
- March 31, 2024 00:397’
Al Tai appealed to the ref for an elbow inside the box but after a long VAR check, the player was ruled offside.
- March 31, 2024 00:355’
Cordea tries to dribble down the middle for Tai but is brought down 30 yards out.
- March 31, 2024 00:344’
Ronaldo does his signature chop on the left wing and cuts into the middle to take a shot but blocked by the Tai backline.
- March 31, 2024 00:30Kick-off!
Ronaldo kicks the game off as the home side faces Al Tai which is battling relegation.
- March 31, 2024 00:275 minutes to Kick-Off!
The players walk onto the pitch. Ronaldo is walking up front, captaining his side.
- March 30, 2024 23:32Al Tai’s team sheet!
- March 30, 2024 23:31Al Nassr’s starting XI!
- March 30, 2024 23:26Where to watch?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Tai can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
