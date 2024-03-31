MagazineBuy Print

Miami Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden win second title of the year, beat Dodig and Krajicek in final

Bopanna and Ebden fought back from a set down to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in an exhilarating men’s doubles final. The final scores were 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 03:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia holding the Miami Open trophy.
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia holding the Miami Open trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia holding the Miami Open trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden won the Miami Open doubles crown, grabbing their second title of the year.

Bopanna and Ebden fought back from a set down to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in an exhilarating men’s doubles final. The final scores were 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury

After winning the Indian Wells last year in California, the Indian player had become the oldest man to achieve this feat at 43 years old. With this win in Miami he has surpassed his own record for the oldest man to win the Masters 1000 title.

More to follow.

