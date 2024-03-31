Miami Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden win second title of the year, beat Dodig and Krajicek in final

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden won the Miami Open doubles crown, grabbing their second title of the year.
Bopanna and Ebden fought back from a set down to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in an exhilarating men’s doubles final. The final scores were 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6.
After winning the Indian Wells last year in California, the Indian player had become the oldest man to achieve this feat at 43 years old. With this win in Miami he has surpassed his own record for the oldest man to win the Masters 1000 title.
More to follow.
