MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Open 2024: Collins tops Rybakina to claim title in farewell season

Collins joins Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, three-time champion Venus Williams, eight-time winner Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens as the sixth American woman to claim the crown.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:05 IST , MIAMI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Danielle Collins of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Women’s Final at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Danielle Collins of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Women’s Final at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Danielle Collins of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Women’s Final at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the Miami Open final 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.

Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on the way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning second set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

“This is my first WTA 1000 (title), and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players,” said 30-year-old Collins of her triumph.

“This whole week has been tough - I have played against some of the best players in the world, including being out here and sharing the court with Elena in the final,” Collins said.

ALSO READ: Miami Open 2024 - Bopanna and Ebden win second title of the year, beat Dodig and Krajicek in final

“Thank you to the fans. I’ve played a lot of tennis and in a few finals, but nothing compares close to this.”

Collins, who said in January she would retire from tennis at the end of the season, was the surprise winner at the East Coast tournament, going one step further than her performance at the 2022 Australian Open when she reached the final.

She joins Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, three-time champion Venus Williams, eight-time winner Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens as the sixth American woman to claim the crown.

The unseeded American relied on her strength to hold the lead at the start, converting break points against Rybakina, who kept levelling the score, before closing out the opening set with a stunning cross-court backhand winner on the hour mark.

Rybakina refused to go quietly after her opponent took a 2-0 lead in the second set and worked her way back, capitalising on unforced errors to draw level at 3-3.

However, the American regained the advantage after saving three break points to take the seventh game, with the former Wimbledon champion unable to recover.

Rybakina, who lost last year’s Miami final to Petra Kvitova, missed Indian Wells this month with a gastrointestinal problem.

She returned to the courts and put in a superb run, beating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the semifinals, but admitted she did not expect to fight for the title.

“We didn’t expect coming here to be in the final, to be honest, but it was a great two weeks. A lot of tough matches and great battles,” the 24-year-old said.

Related Topics

Miami Open /

Danielle Collins /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Open 2024: Collins tops Rybakina to claim title in farewell season
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Mayank bowled serious heat, says LSG coach Morne Morkel
    PTI
  3. DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Miami Open 2024: Collins tops Rybakina to claim title in farewell season
    Reuters
  2. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden win second title of the year, beat Dodig and Krajicek in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Miami Open: Dimitrov, set to enter ATP Top 10, reaping rewards of hard work
    Reuters
  4. Miami Open 2024: Sinner, Dimitrov set up men’s final
    AP
  5. Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open due to ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Open 2024: Collins tops Rybakina to claim title in farewell season
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Mayank bowled serious heat, says LSG coach Morne Morkel
    PTI
  3. DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment