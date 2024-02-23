Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal: TN vs SAU, VID vs KAR, MP vs AND, MUM vs BAR; Toss updates, live streaming

- February 23, 2024 09:02LIVE STREAMING
The following matches will be streamed live through the Jio Cinema app and website.
Vidarbha vs Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra
Mumbai vs Baroda
- February 23, 2024 08:43Today’s matches
Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra (Coimbatore)
Mumbai vs Baroda (Mumbai)
Vidarbha vs Karnataka (Nagpur)
Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra (Indore)
- February 23, 2024 08:34Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals. Stay Tuned for all updates and scores from the four quarterfinal matches taking place across the country.
