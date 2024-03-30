MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants opens account; Punjab Kings slips to sixth

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the LSG vs PBKS match. 

Published : Mar 30, 2024 23:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mayank Yadav’s express pace was too much to handle for Punjab Kings as Lucknow Super Giants registered its first win of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chasing 200, all PBKS could manage was 178/5 as it slumped to its second loss in the third match.

LSG moved to fifth in the points table with this 21-run win and PBKS slipped down to sixth.

Chennai Super Kings stayed in the first position, while Mumbai Indians fell to the last spot.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs PBKS match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047
3 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.800
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 +0.675
5 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.025
6 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 2 -0.711
8 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425
9 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -0.528
10 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925

*Updated after LSG vs PBKS match on March 30

