MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni resigns after just one year in charge

The former Mumbai player was appointed in 2023 on a two-year deal and had a year left in his contract.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 21:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s coach Sulakshan Kulkarni (l) with Sai Kishore.
Tamil Nadu’s coach Sulakshan Kulkarni (l) with Sai Kishore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s coach Sulakshan Kulkarni (l) with Sai Kishore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini

Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni’s tenure at the helm has ended after just one year. The former Mumbai player was appointed in 2023 on a two-year deal and has a year left in his contract, but the 57-year-old has written to the association that he won’t be available for the next season. The equation between the players and the coach crumbled during the season.

In the recently concluded domestic season, Tamil Nadu finished as semifinalists in the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy while crashing out of the group stage in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While it was the first time in five seasons that TN reached the knockout stages in the Ranji Trophy, all was not well within the team, with the players and coach not being on the same page.

ALSO READ | Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’

After TN’s semifinal exit against Mumbai earlier this month, Kulkarni’s post-match comments that the team lost the game at the toss when skipper R. Sai Kishore chose to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch further exposed the fissures inside the team. After that, it became inevitable that he would not continue.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Sulakshan Kulkarni /

Mumbai /

Vijay Hazare /

Ranji Trophy /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Sai Kishore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni resigns after just one year in charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni resigns after just one year in charge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Bihar Cricket Association acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from state government on long-term lease
    PTI
  4. Winning the Ranji Trophy was the goal, individual award is like a bonus: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni resigns after just one year in charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment